Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Punch of the week

The last generation and the “last generation”

Nachrichten
12.05.2024 16:00

Of course, when streets covered in activists become as predictable as public transport breakdowns in Vienna, something new is needed to stay in the conversation. The "last generation" remains true to its own inscrutable logic.

comment0 Kommentare

Those who want to warn of climate change by increasing traffic jam emissions also want to wake up Chancellor Nehammer by randomly making a racket somewhere in his residential district at 4:30 am and hoping for a chance hit, want to draw attention to the food shortages of those at risk of poverty with a blocked inner-city supermarket and want to add a few dramaturgical lengths to "Faust" with 45 minutes of climate preaching in the Burgtheater.

As long as bystanders are annoyed, everything is fine?
The main thing is that the protest doesn't hurt those responsible and annoys everyone else all the more, seems to be the motto behind the actions. I wonder what else is coming? Throwing knives at Reumannplatz for more cohesion in the city? Paralyzing ambulances with invented adhesive allergies to draw attention to the stress on hospital staff? Burning dictionaries to show solidarity with migrants who don't speak German? We don't know.

But we do know that the last generation before the current one was able to save floodplains and prevent nuclear power plants with well thought-out protests. In comparison, all that remains for the "last generation" is - once again - the Punch and Judy of the week.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf