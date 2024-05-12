The last generation and the “last generation”

As long as bystanders are annoyed, everything is fine?

The main thing is that the protest doesn't hurt those responsible and annoys everyone else all the more, seems to be the motto behind the actions. I wonder what else is coming? Throwing knives at Reumannplatz for more cohesion in the city? Paralyzing ambulances with invented adhesive allergies to draw attention to the stress on hospital staff? Burning dictionaries to show solidarity with migrants who don't speak German? We don't know.