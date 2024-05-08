Real celebrate, but VAR exposes impetuous Nacho

The 71st minute of the game, corner for Real. The ball comes flat into the penalty area and is bent towards the middle. There, Bayern defensive man Matthijs de Ligt unfortunately deflects it into his own goal - the equalizer for Real just moments after Bayern's remarkable opening goal to make it 1-0 through Alphonso Davies. At least that's what most people thought. Because the VAR actually intervened. And he exposed a rather mediocre and intelligent move by Real's Nacho. During a corner clearance, he grabbed the defending Joshua Kimmich with both hands in the face and pushed him to the ground. There is probably not a much more obvious foul. It remains to be seen whether Kimmich was really as dazed as he suggested with his "stay down". But Nacho's action was certainly unnecessary when he first passed the ball to De Ligt.