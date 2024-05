A holiday with Cup fever in Volders & Reichenau

Volders - WSG Tirol Juniors

A good 1000 meters separate the two soccer pitches. "Not even a ten-minute walk," says WSG coach Manuel Ludwiger. There is no greater derby in Tyrolean soccer. That makes the clash (starting at 10.30) even more intense. Each team won their home games in the fall (3-0 in Wattens, 2-0 in Volders) - Michi Streiter has Hochmuth and Ortner back, while WSG are missing Schell and Wanner. Where both are in absolute agreement? "This is a unique opportunity for us."