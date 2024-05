Big triker meeting takes place again

Round trip against a fantastic backdrop

On Saturday, May 11, there will be a joint ride from 12.30 to 16.00. From 17.00, the trikes can then be admired directly on the main square in Seeboden. Entertainment, food and drink will also be provided. From 6 p.m. onwards, the cheerful get-together starts in the event arena at Sommeregg Castle. And everyone, riders and spectators alike, are cordially invited to join in!