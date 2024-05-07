Putin’s pompous palace even has a throne and aquadisco

That same year, the oligarch Arkady Rotenberg claimed that he was the owner of this controversial property. However, he assured journalists that it was not a palace, but an "apart-hotel". At the time, he promised journalists that he would invite them in one to two years' time so that they could see this "beauty" for themselves. But even three and a half years later, this "apart-hotel" could not be found on any booking platform. There was also no trace of the invitation. Instead, the impression was created that this facility did not actually exist.