Hidden camera
Putin’s pompous palace even has a throne and aquadisco
The team of the Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny, who died in custody, will not be stopped by any reprisals and has now even managed to infiltrate Russian President Vladimir Putin's notorious ostentatious palace on the Black Sea with a hidden camera. This has resulted in a wealth of footage that makes it clear: The Kremlin ruler is even more of a megalomaniac than previously thought.
It was a huge scandal. In 2021, shortly after Alexei's imprisonment, Navalny's team posted a two-hour video entitled "A palace for Putin. The story of the biggest bribe". The super-expensive secret palace of the head of state was literally taken apart in a large-scale investigation. The site covers a total of 7800 hectares, making it 39 times the size of Monaco, according to Navalny's team. Among other things, there is a church, an amphitheater and a helicopter landing pad.
That same year, the oligarch Arkady Rotenberg claimed that he was the owner of this controversial property. However, he assured journalists that it was not a palace, but an "apart-hotel". At the time, he promised journalists that he would invite them in one to two years' time so that they could see this "beauty" for themselves. But even three and a half years later, this "apart-hotel" could not be found on any booking platform. There was also no trace of the invitation. Instead, the impression was created that this facility did not actually exist.
"Putin steals from children and the sick"
In 2010, one of the most important contributors to the secret palace project, Sergei Kolesnikov, described how the 100 billion rouble colossus would be financed. According to him, Putin's people had asked for a contribution towards the purchase of medical equipment. In fact, these funds had flowed into the gigantic building. "This is typical Putin - he steals from children and the sick," wrote Navalny's team.
After the big scandal, Putin apparently still didn't want to miss out on living in the palace. In fact, he probably tried to cover his tracks by allegedly transferring the property. Especially as an in-house striptease club, an aqua disco and a private casino do not look particularly good against Putin's assurances that he is a champion of "traditional values". The fact that a toilet brush in the palace alone is worth 60,000 roubles (approx. 600 euros - an average Russian monthly income) is also likely to cause less sympathy among the poor people.
But the residence has much more to offer, as new pictures taken with a hidden camera now show. This avenue leads to the main entrance of the palace. Nawalny's team cynically compares the sight to a competition to accommodate the maximum number of statues per square meter.
The legendary Aquadisco
Now we move on to the president's legendary aquadisco, which has already caused a great deal of turmoil and speculation among Russians in the past. As the photo reveals, it is already filled with water. It is significantly larger than expected. The bar set up next to it already has all the necessary technology to make the next party a real blast.
We move on to the indoor pool, which is adorned with crazy crystal chandeliers.
According to Navalny's team, the Kremlin leader has a penchant for washing himself in a variety of ways. Accordingly, the residence has, among other things, a horizontal reclining shower and a variety of whirlpool bathtubs.
Putin's living rooms can also boast a decent variety, such as a music room and a reading room. According to the investigative network "Proekt", this chandelier alone costs 50 million roubles (approx. 500,000 euros).
Palace church with throne
However, it was the palace's own church that caught Navalny's team's eye the most. It even has a throne for the Kremlin ruler:
Now it goes into Putin's bedroom. As "Proekt" was able to prove, the president sleeps in a bed costing six million roubles (approx. 61,000 euros). This piece of furniture alone costs as much as the compensation payments for two people killed in the border town of Belgorod, which was under fire.
Lots of TV coverage
It is striking that Putin has an incredible number of TV sets. He is even likely to indulge in television in the bathroom and bedroom.
As the recently published investigation shows, Putin also has a personal shooting range. This is likely to have dummies on which pictures of his enemies can be stuck.
Staff should not expect any luxury
While the president lives in luxury, the staff who build and maintain the residence are not treated well at all. As the camera was able to capture, the staff have to make do with this shabby, dirty toilet facility.
The doors and walls are scribbled on. "Alexei, you were right," they say:
"That's exactly how Russia is knitted"
"And that's exactly how Russia is knitted. He (Putin, ed.) has a huge palace, the dream of every dictator, who can steal and do whatever he wants. The palace, however, is being built by ordinary people, by ordinary hard workers who toil for a pittance and don't even have access to a normal toilet. They see through the lies, the fairy tales on television ... They know exactly who they are building this palace for. And that Alexei (Navalny, editor's note) was absolutely right," his team writes.
