"Quite a misjudgement"
Massive delay in raising the bridge
The work on the mega construction site of the Tauern freeway in Liesertal is more complex and difficult than expected. The planned raising of the valley crossing has had to be postponed by several weeks.
Since March, the supporting structure of the bridge on the A10 in Liesertal should have been raised by up to eight meters so that a new one can be built underneath. But what motorists can see so far are only the red pillars, up to 16 meters high, that are supposed to support the crossing. "Unfortunately, the construction company has made quite a delay. The work is more challenging than expected," says Asfinag spokesperson Walter Mocnik, explaining the delay.
"This has never happened before"
He goes on to explain: "It's all about using the right materials, installing the pier heads and working precisely with the lifting equipment. You don't want to rush things, care is required." The Asfinag spokesperson points out the extraordinary challenges on the construction site: "It's not an everyday job. We have never lifted a bridge over a length of 600 meters in this form before."
No other form of renovation would make sense. "From a geological point of view, this chosen method is the best to carry out - especially because of the sustainability effect." It should also be borne in mind that the crossing is located in a ravine and that the Katschbergstraße and the Lieser River lie beneath it.
The next date for the lift is mid-May, says Mocnik: "But we have enough time. The companies should be able to work in peace."
