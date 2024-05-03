Massive delay in raising the bridge

Since March, the supporting structure of the bridge on the A10 in Liesertal should have been raised by up to eight meters so that a new one can be built underneath. But what motorists can see so far are only the red pillars, up to 16 meters high, that are supposed to support the crossing. "Unfortunately, the construction company has made quite a delay. The work is more challenging than expected," says Asfinag spokesperson Walter Mocnik, explaining the delay.