Bulls striker is looking for a strong partner

Watch out, this Bulls striker is dangerous again! Karim Konate celebrated a kind of personal resurrection with the appointment of interim coach Onur Cinel. For months, the top talent from the Ivory Coast had suffered from a lack of goals. Under the new coach, however, the 20-year-old seems to have finally rediscovered his scoring instinct. Five goals in the last three games is the tally of the quick-as-an-arrow attacker. He has also received valuable support from "ten" Oscar Gloukh. The Israeli is also in top form.