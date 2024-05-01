Place is free
Bulls striker is looking for a strong partner
Karim Konate has rediscovered his goalscoring touch under interim coach Onur Cinel. The 20-year-old has netted five times in FC Red Bull Salzburg's last three games. As a result, the Ivorian has also secured his place in the front two in the season finale. However, a suitable strike partner is not really in sight.
Watch out, this Bulls striker is dangerous again! Karim Konate celebrated a kind of personal resurrection with the appointment of interim coach Onur Cinel. For months, the top talent from the Ivory Coast had suffered from a lack of goals. Under the new coach, however, the 20-year-old seems to have finally rediscovered his scoring instinct. Five goals in the last three games is the tally of the quick-as-an-arrow attacker. He has also received valuable support from "ten" Oscar Gloukh. The Israeli is also in top form.
The strong bull is only still looking for a congenial partner in the double top. The problem? There is hardly any internal competition. The "Krone" does the form check.
Roko Simic
In the first two games under the new coach, he was in the starting eleven and recorded an assist. However, he was unable to shake off his goal crisis even after moving to the bench. Significantly, he scored his last goal to date on October 8, 2023!
Petar Ratkov
Initially displaced by Simic, he was allowed to try his luck against Sturm. However, the Serbian was unable to justify his involvement. The Serbian did not take the momentum of his good start to the spring (six goals in eight games) with him.
Sekou Koita
Because he is leaving in the summer, he has been sidelined for months. Without match practice, the form of the undoubtedly highly talented striker will not change.
Dorgele's Nene
The Malian always came into the game from the bench recently and did a really good job. Two goals in a total of 60 minutes is a sensational rate for the attacker, who is not a trained striker. But if he had, then the right-footer would have deserved a "date" with Konate.
