Bulls striker is looking for a strong partner

01.05.2024 13:00

Karim Konate has rediscovered his goalscoring touch under interim coach Onur Cinel. The 20-year-old has netted five times in FC Red Bull Salzburg's last three games. As a result, the Ivorian has also secured his place in the front two in the season finale. However, a suitable strike partner is not really in sight.

Watch out, this Bulls striker is dangerous again! Karim Konate celebrated a kind of personal resurrection with the appointment of interim coach Onur Cinel. For months, the top talent from the Ivory Coast had suffered from a lack of goals. Under the new coach, however, the 20-year-old seems to have finally rediscovered his scoring instinct. Five goals in the last three games is the tally of the quick-as-an-arrow attacker. He has also received valuable support from "ten" Oscar Gloukh. The Israeli is also in top form.

The strong bull is only still looking for a congenial partner in the double top. The problem? There is hardly any internal competition. The "Krone" does the form check.

Roko Simic
In the first two games under the new coach, he was in the starting eleven and recorded an assist. However, he was unable to shake off his goal crisis even after moving to the bench. Significantly, he scored his last goal to date on October 8, 2023!

Roko Simic scored his last goal to date at the beginning of October against Austria Klagenfurt.
Roko Simic scored his last goal to date at the beginning of October against Austria Klagenfurt.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Petar Ratkov
Initially displaced by Simic, he was allowed to try his luck against Sturm. However, the Serbian was unable to justify his involvement. The Serbian did not take the momentum of his good start to the spring (six goals in eight games) with him.

Petar Ratkov (left with Amar Dedic and Strahinja Pavlovic) was not convincing.
Petar Ratkov (left with Amar Dedic and Strahinja Pavlovic) was not convincing.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/Andreas Tröster)

Sekou Koita
Because he is leaving in the summer, he has been sidelined for months. Without match practice, the form of the undoubtedly highly talented striker will not change.

Even if Dorgeles Nene is not a "real" striker: After his substitutions, he has been convincing of late.
Even if Dorgeles Nene is not a "real" striker: After his substitutions, he has been convincing of late.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/Andreas Tröster)
Sekou Koita will hardly get any more match practice before his probable departure in the summer.
Sekou Koita will hardly get any more match practice before his probable departure in the summer.
(Bild: Red Bull Salzburg/Fabian Weirather)

Dorgele's Nene
The Malian always came into the game from the bench recently and did a really good job. Two goals in a total of 60 minutes is a sensational rate for the attacker, who is not a trained striker. But if he had, then the right-footer would have deserved a "date" with Konate.

Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
