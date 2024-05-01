Cup final: Sturm Graz against Rapid – from 5pm

Klauß was forced to make a change after less than a quarter of an hour because Lukas Grgic stepped on the foot of his team-mate Jonas Auer in the heat of the moment and he was unable to continue. Moritz Oswald came on and Neraysho Kasanwirjo moved to the left side of defense. The Dutchman also almost had to leave the pitch later on after Mika Biereth hit him full in the face (40'), but was eventually able to continue.