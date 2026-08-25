At the age of 80
Country legend Dolly Parton has died
American country legend Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80. The singer, songwriter, and actress’s family confirmed the news. The music icon shaped American pop culture for decades.
The announcement was made on her official Instagram account with a video of her nephew Bryan Seaver speaking on behalf of the Parton family. He served as her head of security for two decades—and it was in accordance with her wishes that he announce her passing.
Family: “She lived her life”
Parton is “now in the arms of Jesus,” where she will be reunited with her parents. “Dolly opened doors—not just for me, but for her entire family. She also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians, and dreamers.”
“We are sad, but Dolly isn’t. She lived her life,” explained Seaver, who declined to specify the cause of death. “She will always love you,” her nephew added. Her public relations agency confirmed, however, that she had died “peacefully” at the age of 80 in Nashville, Tennessee. At Parton’s request, a small memorial service will be held with only her closest family, the agency said. Fans, however, are invited to honor her memory on social media.
Shortly before her death, the country icon had canceled a series of concerts in Las Vegas scheduled for September due to health reasons. The performances in the casino city in the U.S. state of Nevada were originally scheduled to take place last year, but at that time, the singer (“Jolene,” “Nine to Five”) had already postponed the show to 2026 due to illness.
Her immune and digestive systems had become unbalanced in recent years, and she was suffering from kidney stones, the star said. However, Parton assured fans at the time that she was continuing to work on several projects. The medication had made her a little dizzy. Jokingly, she added that this made it impossible for her to go on stage in high heels and heavy rhinestone costumes while playing her musical instruments.
Parton was considered a true “Queen”
Now her distinctive voice has fallen silent forever, but her music will live on. The “Queen of Country Music” became famous for hits like “Jolene” and the ballad “I Will Always Love You,” which, in Whitney Houston’s version, became one of the most successful hits of all time.
Dolly Rebecca Parton was born on January 19, 1946, in the U.S. state of Tennessee in a small log cabin. There was a lot of music-making and singing at church and at home, and Parton’s talent quickly became apparent. By the age of ten, she was already performing on local television and radio shows. As a teenager, Dolly sang on the famous “Grand Ole Opry” show in Nashville. After graduating from high school in 1964, Parton moved to Nashville and began a career as a songwriter and musician. Her first single only reached No. 24 on the country charts in 1967.
Over the decades, the icon became a role model for millions of fans. She always retained her sense of humor and down-to-earth nature. Parton, who grew up as the fourth of twelve siblings in a poor, Christian family in Tennessee, topped the charts more often than any other female country musician. A musical about her life, titled “Dolly: A True Original Musical,” is set to premiere on Broadway in New York later this year.
U.S. President Donald Trump issued a statement in Parton’s honor: “Starting Tuesday evening, American flags across the United States will be flown at half-mast for one week.”
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