Country legend Dolly Parton has died

Dolly Rebecca Parton was born on January 19, 1946, in the U.S. state of Tennessee in a small log cabin. There was a lot of music-making and singing at church and at home, and Parton’s talent quickly became apparent. By the age of ten, she was already performing on local television and radio shows. As a teenager, Dolly sang on the famous “Grand Ole Opry” show in Nashville. After graduating from high school in 1964, Parton moved to Nashville and began a career as a songwriter and musician. Her first single only reached No. 24 on the country charts in 1967.