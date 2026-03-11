No agreement on fuel price cap for the time being

No one should profit from the crisis

In point four of the cabinet bill, the government states that it will hold further talks on a fuel price cap. According to the paper, work is underway on a legal basis "to be able to respond even more decisively and flexibly to fuel price developments in current and future crisis situations, with the aim of stabilizing fuel prices." "These models are intended to ensure that neither the state nor energy companies benefit from extraordinary revenues or profits in this crisis situation, while at the same time ensuring security of supply."