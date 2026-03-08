Day 9 of the Middle East war
Luxury hotel attacked ++ Iran: “US in a trap”
Israel's air force carried out further attacks on targets in Iran on Sunday. A new wave of attacks was launched against military infrastructure across the country. A luxury hotel in Lebanon was also targeted – and it appears to be raining oil in Tehran. You can read about all the day's developments in the krone.at live ticker.
The most important events of the day:
An international luxury hotel in Beirut was attacked in the Lebanese capital, reportedly killing at least four people.
- Israel's air force bombed an oil depot in the capital Tehran for the first time. According to a CNN reporter, it is raining oil in the Iranian capital.
- Iranian security chief Ali Larijani said the US had tried to repeat a scenario similar to that in Venezuela in Iran and that the attack was over quickly: "But now they are trapped."
Germany has temporarily evacuated the staff of its embassy in Tehran to safety abroad.
All the important developments of the day:
A week ago, the US and Israel launched massive air strikes on Iran, killing the spiritual leader of the Islamic Republic,Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other members of the Iranian leadership. In response, Iran has since been attacking Israel, several Gulf states, and US military facilities in the Gulf region.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.