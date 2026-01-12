Minus 29 degrees! It’s colder here than in Greenland

Injuries and one fatality after avalanches

On Sunday, mountain rescuers in St. Anton am Arlberg werecalled out several times. On the Gampen, they searched for hours for buried victims away from secured slopes until the all-clear was given. In the end, only an 18-year-old was caught in the snow – according to the rescue services, only one arm was sticking out when the young man was found. He survived and was flown to the hospital by helicopter with injuries. Then, in the afternoon, the next accident occurred: a 58-year-old ski tourer was swept away by an avalanche. For her, any help came too late; she died shortly afterwards in the clinic.