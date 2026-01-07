Enough banging: almost 130,000 call for a ban on firecrackers

Pressure on politicians over firecrackers is increasing

Own responsibility, say the rocket fans. Not enough, says the organization #aufstehn. In a petition, they are calling on Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (and politicians as a whole) to ban private pyrotechnics from category F2 upwards. They say that firecrackers harm people, animals and the environment. Karner must find an "Austria-wide solution instead of relying on a patchwork of regional bans". The initiators are clearly speaking from the heart - as of Wednesday afternoon, more than 128,000 people had already signed the petition.