Loud and too dangerous
Enough banging: almost 130,000 call for a ban on firecrackers
After New Year's Eve is before New Year's Eve - almost 130,000 people are already calling for a ban on firecrackers and rockets for private individuals via a petition. The Ministry of the Interior is (still) relying on personal responsibility.
On the evening of January 2nd, a family from Langenrohr (Lower Austria) lost their belongings - a rocket set their house on fire. The next day, a ten-year-old found a firecracker in Vienna. When he set it off, he lost several limbs. It was probably also a rocket that set fire to a building complex in Traun (Upper Austria) on New Year's Eve.
The list of fires and injuries could go on and on. Year after year, too many people are caught without it being their fault. And for years there has been a debate about whether private fireworks should be banned.
Pressure on politicians over firecrackers is increasing
Own responsibility, say the rocket fans. Not enough, says the organization #aufstehn. In a petition, they are calling on Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (and politicians as a whole) to ban private pyrotechnics from category F2 upwards. They say that firecrackers harm people, animals and the environment. Karner must find an "Austria-wide solution instead of relying on a patchwork of regional bans". The initiators are clearly speaking from the heart - as of Wednesday afternoon, more than 128,000 people had already signed the petition.
To classify: the ban would only allow F1, i.e. small fireworks such as fountains and firecrackers. Category 2 (classic rockets) would be banned, and an official permit would still be required for categories F3 and F4.
900 reports on New Year's Eve alone
The police seized 2800 objects on New Year's Eve and filed 900 reports. The Ministry of the Interior refers to personal responsibility and the existing laws - bans alone are not effective. Probably also because a not insignificant economic sector is behind the fireworks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
