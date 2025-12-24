Dry spell over
Weather change now ensures a white Christmas!
The heavens have opened their gates! Especially in the east of Austria, it snowed heavily in places on Christmas Eve. Even in Vienna and St. Pölten, long dry spells are coming to an end and the little ones can look forward to their first white Christmas ...
Yes, this is really happening right now! If you look out of the window at the moment, you can observe a spectacle that has become rare: Snowfall on 24.12. Especially in the eastern half of Austria, it can snow heavily in places - even at lower altitudes. The UWZ has issued a severe weather warning for parts of Burgenland, Carinthia, Lower Austria and Styria.
Isolated snowfall in the west
There may be considerable amounts of fresh snow. "On Christmas Eve, there will be a marked change in the weather, with cold air from the north-east and an Italian low from the south causing partly wintry conditions from the Waldviertel via the Vienna Woods to south-western Styria," the meteorologists write. Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy and wintry in some areas.
During the course of Wednesday, rain will only be added in the far east and south-east. "Particularly in south-western Styria, in the Rax-Schneeberg region and in the Bucklige Welt, significant amounts of fresh snow are to be expected, but even elsewhere in the east and south-east, at least a thin layer of snow may form in many places," says the UWZ. Isolated snowflakes are also expected in the western northern Alps, but no significant amounts are expected here.
Snowless phases will therefore predominate from Vorarlberg to Salzburg. In the afternoon, it will often remain dry again from Linz to Vienna. There will even be some sunny spells on the main ridge of the Tyrolean Alps. A brisk north-easterly wind will blow in places and temperatures will reach a maximum of minus three to plus three degrees. At an altitude of 2000 meters it will be around minus seven degrees.
Long dry spell ends
The snowfall in the east of the country ends a long drought: for the first time since 2007, St. Pölten is reporting snow again on Christmas Eve. This means that the longest snowless streak at Christmas in a provincial capital is now history. Many children thus experience their first white Christmas.
It is also snowing in Vienna, and depending on the altitude, the white splendor remains. The last time the Austrian capital experienced a snowy Christmas was in 2012. "A very rare event - in this day and age anyway. Even if there is hardly any snow in the city itself, it's a good way to start Christmas Eve," explains metorologist Christoph Matella on Platform X.
On Christmas Day, it will remain cloudy in the east and south and it will snow lightly at times, especially from the Wechsel to the Koralpe and south-east of there down to low altitudes. "From Vorarlberg to Upper Austria, however, a friendly mix of sun and clouds will prevail after initial patches of fog have cleared. A brisk to strong, cold easterly wind will continue to blow in the Danube region," forecast the UWZ meteorologists.
Towards the weekend, an area of high pressure will then take over and bring plenty of sunshine across the country, but at low altitudes there will be some persistent fog or high mist in places.
