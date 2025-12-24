Weather change now ensures a white Christmas!

During the course of Wednesday, rain will only be added in the far east and south-east. "Particularly in south-western Styria, in the Rax-Schneeberg region and in the Bucklige Welt, significant amounts of fresh snow are to be expected, but even elsewhere in the east and south-east, at least a thin layer of snow may form in many places," says the UWZ. Isolated snowflakes are also expected in the western northern Alps, but no significant amounts are expected here.