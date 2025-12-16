German dares wild party experiment in Tyrol

"I'm just having fun"

Why the whole thing? Speck has already carried out similar events in Mallorca, Lloret de Mar and at the Munich Oktoberfest. A promotion with a restaurant was originally planned in Sölden, but nothing came of it. Speck came here anyway. "I just really enjoy it because you get to meet lots of nice, cool people." As he travels alone, partying is an important point of contact.