LIVE: Austria’s big final against Bosnia!

Only one defeat from the last 16 home games

The statistics clearly speak in favor of Rangnick's troops. In six games against Bosnia, they have won two, drawn three and lost just once, with a goal difference of 6:4. Of their most recent 16 home internationals, the Austrian team have only lost one - 2:3 against Belgium in the European Championship qualifiers on October 13, 2023. In the event of a win, Austria would very likely be in pot 2 in the World Cup group draw on December 5 in Washington, while a draw would probably see them slip into the third pot. Should they lose, they would have to enter the play-off next March, which will be drawn on Thursday.