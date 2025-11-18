World Cup qualifiers in the TICKER
LIVE: Austria’s big final against Bosnia!
Last matchday for the red-white-red national soccer team in the World Cup qualifiers: Austria will host the team from Bosnia and Herzegovina in the big group final! We will be reporting live (see below). The score is currently 0:1!
Here is the LIVETICKER:
The big final for Austria's first World Cup appearance in 28 years awaits them today. In the sold-out Happel Stadium, the ÖFB team will need just one point against Bosnia-Herzegovina to secure first place in Group H and thus a ticket to the 2026 finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico. If they lose, they would have to play two play-off games in March to make it to North America after all.
At the final press conference on Monday, team boss Ralf Rangnick reported great anticipation for the game. "The boys are highly motivated, we are all highly motivated and can hardly wait for this game to be played." When asked whether the clash with Edin Dzeko and Co. was the most important of his tenure, the German replied: "It's definitely the most important game since the EURO."
Rangnick is focusing on additional stimuli in the immediate preparations. "We always try to give the team not only the tactical match plan, but also something in the emotional area that has to do with the respective game." The 67-year-old did not go into detail on this topic.
Alaba's involvement questionable
Rangnick also left open the possibility of David Alaba playing. The team captain was on the pitch for the first time in the final session of this training course. "He took part at his own request and completed parts of the training session. We have complied with this request."
As with Austria's line-up, there are still question marks over the Bosnian team. It is not insignificant whether the visitors will start with Dzeko and Haris Tabakovic and thus with two strikers or whether they will rely on Dzeko as a solo striker. "Both are possible and we are prepared for both," said Rangnick. "If they start with two strikers, they will try to play a lot of balls from the outside."
Regardless of this, however, it is important to focus on your own strengths and maintain maximum concentration. "It is crucial that we are in the here and now," warned Rangnick. You have to get into good transitional situations and take advantage of them.
Only one defeat from the last 16 home games
The statistics clearly speak in favor of Rangnick's troops. In six games against Bosnia, they have won two, drawn three and lost just once, with a goal difference of 6:4. Of their most recent 16 home internationals, the Austrian team have only lost one - 2:3 against Belgium in the European Championship qualifiers on October 13, 2023. In the event of a win, Austria would very likely be in pot 2 in the World Cup group draw on December 5 in Washington, while a draw would probably see them slip into the third pot. Should they lose, they would have to enter the play-off next March, which will be drawn on Thursday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
