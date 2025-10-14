Trial already adjourned
Benko pleads not guilty – and remains silent!
On Tuesday, the former real estate juggler and billionaire bankrupt René Benko stood trial at Innsbruck Regional Court - albeit only briefly. The trial was adjourned at 11 a.m. in a relatively "small" set of proceedings. The "Krone" followed the proceedings on site, you can read all the morning's developments here.
The most important facts at a glance:
- Benko pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in the first proceedings following the Signa bankruptcy.
- The WKStA accuses him of fraudulent crida. Benko is alleged to have concealed assets from his creditors by means of an advance rent payment.
- In a very emotional opening statement, Benko's defense lawyer spoke of "subject misconduct". The Benko family foundation is "not a money bunker".
- The trial is scheduled to last two days, with the majority of witnesses to be heard on Wednesday.
- As no more witnesses were available on Tuesday and Benko did not want to answer any further questions, the hearing was adjourned after just two hours.
The Signa founder is facing one to ten years in prison because the economic and corruption prosecutor's office has estimated the alleged loss at 667,566 euros.
The first part of the indictment relates to the Benkos' villa on Hungerburg, which was to serve as the new family residence, and advance rental payments for the same. The second part of the indictment relates to a payment made to his mother at the end of November 2023.
Read all the events of the first day of the trial against René Benko here!
Pictures: Large crowd in front of and inside the Innsbruck regional court before the Benko trial
The demise of René Benko's Signa Group caused the biggest bankruptcy in European post-war history. Since the collapse of the former real estate group at the end of 2023, insolvency proceedings have been opened over the assets of a total of 156 companies, 138 in Vienna and 18 in Innsbruck. This year alone, 99 of the more than one thousand Signa companies filed for insolvency.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
