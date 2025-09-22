Membership record
The Greens’ “power” over the three-party government
After five years in government, the Greens have to reinvent themselves: Neo-party leader Leonore Gewessler wants to cooperate with the governing parties on sensible projects, but score points with edgy opposition policies. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl calls her "Putin's ambassador in Vienna".
They lost bitterly in the National Council elections a year ago, but are now reporting a membership record: the Greens have almost 7500 members for the first time - an increase of 13 percent compared to the previous year.
The new party leader sees the growth as an increase in confidence in the party following the formation of the government. In opposition, it is obviously easier to convince voters. While the Greens set a new membership record in opposition, the NEOS, as the governing party, succeeded in doing the same with 4,000 members for the first time in August.
Government needs Greens for constitutional majority
This gives the Greens self-confidence. Among other things, they are campaigning for stricter gun laws, which will be passed in the National Council this week. "Under pressure from the Greens, the government tightened the gun laws far more than was originally planned in the Council of Ministers' proposal, which was far too lax," Gewessler told "Krone".
Negotiations on energy laws
The Greens will also have a say in several energy laws, as the three governing parties ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS need their votes for a constitutional majority. As is well known, the blue parties more or less refuse to cooperate in parliament. Gewessler: "We want to negotiate. And we want to make the necessary improvements because, unlike the FPÖ, we care about the jobs of domestic installers, electricians and energy transition companies - and about the households that benefit from clean, Austrian electricity."
It is good that Minister of Economic Affairs Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer himself has now realized: "What is on the table so far is not enough. Now we need to make improvements quickly. Instead of punishing people with solar power plants, we need to bring energy prices down. A stable economy and secure jobs can only be achieved with cheap, domestic energy. The government has a big task here. And it would be good if it got going," said Gewessler.
Kickl as Putin's ambassador
She calls the FPÖ leader "Putin's ambassador": "Herbert Kickl acts like Putin's ambassador in Austria and apparently prefers to work for the Kremlin rather than the Austrians. So it's no wonder that he doesn't get involved at all in negotiations that concern Austria's future, but says 'no' straight away. We are doing things completely differently because we care about the people of Austria and not the oligarchs in Russia," Gewessler tells the Blue Party.
