A fuss about Babler’s nomination for party chairmanship

Vote by show of hands

As reported to the "Krone" by board members from several federal states, Baler's nomination was in breach of the party statutes and the criticism was also passed on to the federal party management. The background: According to the statutes (section 63, point 3), the following applies to meetings of the federal party executive board: "Votes on individuals must be held in secret in any case." And indeed, the nomination on Monday was not carried out by secret ballot, but openly by a show of hands. "That should be repeated," the federal states say. After all, it is not usual for other internal elections to be conducted openly, i.e. by a show of hands.