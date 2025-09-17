Statutes ignored?
A fuss about Babler’s nomination for party chairmanship
The farce surrounding the SPÖ and its statutes has apparently gained another facet. At the meeting of the SPÖ federal party executive on Monday, critics in several provincial parties claim that the party's own statutes were violated when Andreas Babler was nominated for the office of chairman. Opinions on this differ. Those close to Babler suspect a "dastardly act of sabotage".
Something has apparently happened again. At the meeting of the SPÖ federal party executive on Monday, Andreas Babler was nominated again by the executive for election as party leader. "Unanimously", as the SPÖ proudly announced. However, according to reports, not even half of the members of the committee were present, which is why there was a brief discussion as to whether the corresponding resolution was valid at all. But even after the meeting, the vote remains an internal issue.
Vote by show of hands
As reported to the "Krone" by board members from several federal states, Baler's nomination was in breach of the party statutes and the criticism was also passed on to the federal party management. The background: According to the statutes (section 63, point 3), the following applies to meetings of the federal party executive board: "Votes on individuals must be held in secret in any case." And indeed, the nomination on Monday was not carried out by secret ballot, but openly by a show of hands. "That should be repeated," the federal states say. After all, it is not usual for other internal elections to be conducted openly, i.e. by a show of hands.
One thing is certain: The procedure of keeping the votes secret was first included in the statutes under Babler. "But it was a decision," is how Löwelstrasse counters criticism of the process. So does a "resolution" on Babler's nomination not count as a "vote"?
"Common practice"
Klaus Seltenheim, Managing Director of the federal party, is seeking clarification: "On Monday, the federal party executive unanimously decided to nominate Andreas Babler as a candidate for the party chairmanship. It is common practice in the SPÖ for candidates for internal elections to be nominated by a show of hands and then elected by the relevant committees by secret ballot. In this case, either directly by the members or at the federal party conference. Of course, all Board members are free to request a secret ballot. As this was not the case, the usual procedure was followed," says Seltenheim.
The next few days will probably show whether Babler's nomination has to be repeated. However, even the critics believe that it would make little difference to the result. But one thing is certain: the internal rifts within the SPÖ have increased again since the agreement on pensions. In the run-up to the meeting, Burgenland's SPÖ party chairman Roland Fürst even demanded that Babler's comrades "bring him to his senses".
"Vile act of sabotage"
In any case, the damage to the party seems to have been done. "There would have been an opportunity to demand a secret ballot at any time during the board meeting. Anyone who calls for a secret ballot two days later, when Babler is presenting the biggest tenancy law reform in almost 20 years, does not have the good of the party in mind, but at best their own advancement. This is a dastardly act of sabotage", is the message from the Babler camp following the "Krone" inquiry ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
