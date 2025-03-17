Disputes with the USA
Canada’s prime minister seeks to close ranks in Europe
Against the backdrop of serious trade disputes with the USA, Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney has chosen France as the destination for his first trip abroad. In Paris, Carney made a fundamental reminder to those involved in politics: "If you take action, you have to have values."
Former Canadian central bank chief and Liberal Carney was officially sworn in as Prime Minister of Canada on Friday as the successor to Justin Trudeau, who resigned - and now has to deal with US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policy and threats of annexation.
The fact that he is making his first trip abroad to Europe - and not to the USA like many of his predecessors - is also seen as a signal to Washington. "We know that economic cooperation, not confrontation, enables us to build strong economies," said Carney.
Visit to Paris a "promising symbol"
The Prime Minister also emphasized that they stand for sovereignty and security, as demonstrated by their constant support for Ukraine in its fight against the Russian war of aggression. "Today, as we see these principles being rejected by more and more governments around the world, it is more important than ever for Canada to strengthen its relationship with our trusted allies like France."
The visit to Paris is a promising symbol for the future. Macron was honored by the inaugural visit and emphasized that it showed the importance of the enormous common challenges. Canada is a unique friend.
Carney then traveled on to Great Britain. He was received there by King Charles III, who is also King of Canada. A meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was also planned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
