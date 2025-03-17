Chainsaw artist
Trump’s biker boss Chris Cox lands in Greenland
Donald Trump sends his colonists out to Greenland! In Nuuk, the "Krone" met biker boss Chris Cox, who traveled from South Carolina to the Arctic in view of the demonstrations against the US president. The "chainsaw artist" wants to dispel prejudice - and he has new annexation plans with him.
"We have respect for Denmark. Soldiers from there have fought with us in Afghanistan and Iraq. But the country is not capable of policing the coast of Greenland," says Chris Cox in an interview with the "Krone" and the Danish television station TV 2 in Nuuk.
He says this deliberately, even though - or perhaps because - Denmark's NATO partner, the USA, operates one of the most important military bases north of the Arctic Circle, the Thule base in the north of the world's largest island. "If the American taxpayers have to pay for it, we want to be compensated for it," summarizes the founder of the "Bikers for Trump" initiative with 400,000 members.
An annexation of Greenland by the United States could therefore not be ruled out in the interests of global security - admittedly after consultation and entirely in the interests of the local Inuit population ...
Greenland does not have to become our 51st federal state. But I would see it as a US territory like Puerto Rico.
EU "too weak for everything anyway"
However, he had also traveled from South Carolina to dispel some prejudices. The US President's personal friend ("I have Trump's cell phone number") says, for example: "America is not a tiger that sees Greenland as a gazelle." That's why nobody here needs to be afraid. But he is worried about China and Russia and therefore wants to strengthen the influence of the states in the geopolitically important Arctic. And what about the EU? "It's too weak for everything anyway."
"US territory is enough too"
Finally, Cox is peaceful again and also refers to the fact that Denmark has sold land to the USA before. In 1917, the Scandinavian colonial power ceded the Danish West Indies to the USA for 25 million dollars. Today, the Virgin Islands are a so-called "unincorporated foreign territory" of the United States. Like Puerto Rico, for example. Cox could well imagine this model for Greenland too. "They don't have to become our 51st state." After all, US territory is enough.
Then Cox - who says he is a "chainsaw artist" in his civilian job - adjusts his black leather jacket and cowhide trousers. He asks for a good beer in the city, says goodbye to the "Godthåb Bryghus" and is never seen again.
