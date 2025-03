A firework display of acrobatics and team spirit

"Extremely exhausting"

Over the weekend, a total of 122 teams from seven nations put their skills to the test in various disciplines and age groups. From daring stunts in classic group cheerleading to energetic dance routines, the participants demonstrated that cheerleading has long since ceased to be just an accompanying sport - it is a competitive discipline in its own right. "Cheerleading is extremely strenuous, but it's also a lot of fun and gives you more than you think," says Markus Meißl from the national team.