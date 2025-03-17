This age group has the highest single rate

The most common group of people living alone are women aged 65 and over

The largest group of people living alone in 2024 were people aged 65 and over (605,000 or 34.3 percent of this age group), more than two thirds of whom were women (425,000). At 318,000 people, 55 to 64-year-olds were the second largest group among those living alone (23.4% of this age group). Only 2.6 percent (or 57,000 people) under the age of 25 lived alone in a household, compared to 14.8 percent of 35 to 44-year-olds and 16.0 percent of 45 to 54-year-olds.