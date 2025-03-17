Learning from Nigeria

Since the Eurofighter case, Austria's military purchasers are unlikely to have gained much in terms of negotiating skills. Nigeria has also ordered the M-346 FA jet trainer from the Italians. The African country has ordered 24 of them and the first will be delivered this year. According to various sources, the costs amount to around 1 billion euros, i.e. 41.6 million per jet. The M-346 has also been in service in Poland for some time as an "advanced jet trainer". Leonardo announced this on March 27, 2018: Poland is buying four M-346s at a package price of 115 million euros including maintenance. That makes 28.75 million euros per jet.