The cuddly bear rocks America below the radar

Sepp Straka is a fan of Falco. He was at the top of the US charts in 1986 with "Rock me Amadeus". And the golf pro is also "rocking" America this year. The Viennese is in first place in the FedExCup, the PGA Tour's season ranking, and is also currently shining at the Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, which is endowed with 25 million dollars in prize money.