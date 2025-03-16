Vorteilswelt
Road renovations

Digging here: Salzburg’s biggest construction sites

Nachrichten
16.03.2025 10:00

Relief: the major tunnel renovation on the Tauernautobahn ends at the end of June. However, new projects will once again lead to delays across the province.

Most people in Salzburg are longing for June 26. On this day, the tunnel construction site on the Tauern highway between Golling and Werfen should finally be history. For years, this had led to problems on and off the highway. All the neighboring communities were suffocating in the traffic jams caused by the diversionary traffic, although this should never have happened because of the exit closures.

Even though the main disruption on the Salzburg north-south link has been eliminated, there are still obstructions on the Tauernautobahn.

New A10 construction sites after the summer vacation
The Salzach bridge near Puch will be replaced in mid-September, just in time for the vacations. The work will last until November. The lanes will therefore be shifted to one side.

In the Reittunnel near the Pongau junction, there will be several daily construction sites from October onwards, which could lead to delays time and again. Work on the Flachau enclosure will continue until the end of 2026, and between Eben and Flachau from September until the end of 2027. There will also be changes to the lane layout in the construction site area. Work on the A1 Westautobahn between Thalgau and Mondsee will continue until the end of the year. It has been running since September 2023 and has repeatedly caused long traffic jams due to accidents at the construction site.

Neumarkt bypass needs to be renovated
A number of construction projects are also awaiting drivers on the state roads. As reported, one is already underway. In Bergheim, the so-called "Salewa junction" near Muntigl is being rebuilt. Noise barriers, a bus stop and traffic lights are being built on this important commuter route in Flachgau. The road will only be single-lane at night during the work. Two lanes will remain free during the day in order to keep the traffic flow as smooth as possible. Completion of the junction is scheduled for July.

From May, there will be another bottleneck on a busy route in Flachgau. The road on the B1 at the bypass in Neumarkt is being renovated. This should be completed in June. This section of road is used by 11,000 vehicles per day.

Work in Grossarltal will last until summer 2026
The people of Pongau have to be prepared for longer construction work. The L109 provincial road between Eggriedl and Grossarl will be renovated from the fall and is scheduled to last until summer 2026.

Major road renovations will also take place in Lungau between Mauterndorf and Tamsweg and in Zell am See in Pinzgau this year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Felix Roittner
Felix Roittner
