Digging here: Salzburg’s biggest construction sites

In the Reittunnel near the Pongau junction, there will be several daily construction sites from October onwards, which could lead to delays time and again. Work on the Flachau enclosure will continue until the end of 2026, and between Eben and Flachau from September until the end of 2027. There will also be changes to the lane layout in the construction site area. Work on the A1 Westautobahn between Thalgau and Mondsee will continue until the end of the year. It has been running since September 2023 and has repeatedly caused long traffic jams due to accidents at the construction site.