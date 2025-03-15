Boss threatened with death
Drunken thief (14) surrounded by passers-by
A shoplifter caused a stir in St. Johann in Tirol on Friday afternoon: The 14-year-old Russian stole several jackets from a sports store, triggering the alarm. During the turbulent escape attempt, the suspect, who was very drunk and threatened the manager, was surrounded by passers-by until the police arrived.
At around 3.30 p.m., the 14-year-old was up to mischief in the sports store in St. Johann. The young suspect grabbed three jackets worth more than 1000 euros, stuffed them into his rucksack and ran off.
Suspect broke away, woman injured
On leaving the store, the alarm in the entrance area went off, whereupon the Russian was in an even greater hurry. Passers-by outside the store became aware of the suspected thief. "A 38-year-old woman ran after the teenager and grabbed the rucksack, whereupon he tore himself away and she sustained a slight wrist injury," said the police.
The manager was threatened with being killed by the suspect.
Die Ermittler
The fugitive was then circled by other passers-by and stopped. The manager of the sports store, who followed, made an emergency call. "The suspect then threatened to kill him," the investigators continue.
Teenager heavily intoxicated
The 14-year-old was finally arrested and the loot seized. However, the teenager could not be questioned at first, as an alcohol test showed that he was "heavily intoxicated". He is to be questioned in the course of Saturday. He will remain in police custody at least until then.
