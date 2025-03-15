Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Boss threatened with death

Drunken thief (14) surrounded by passers-by

Nachrichten
15.03.2025 10:56

A shoplifter caused a stir in St. Johann in Tirol on Friday afternoon: The 14-year-old Russian stole several jackets from a sports store, triggering the alarm. During the turbulent escape attempt, the suspect, who was very drunk and threatened the manager, was surrounded by passers-by until the police arrived.

0 Kommentare

At around 3.30 p.m., the 14-year-old was up to mischief in the sports store in St. Johann. The young suspect grabbed three jackets worth more than 1000 euros, stuffed them into his rucksack and ran off.

Suspect broke away, woman injured
On leaving the store, the alarm in the entrance area went off, whereupon the Russian was in an even greater hurry. Passers-by outside the store became aware of the suspected thief. "A 38-year-old woman ran after the teenager and grabbed the rucksack, whereupon he tore himself away and she sustained a slight wrist injury," said the police.

Zitat Icon

The manager was threatened with being killed by the suspect.

Die Ermittler

The fugitive was then circled by other passers-by and stopped. The manager of the sports store, who followed, made an emergency call. "The suspect then threatened to kill him," the investigators continue.

Teenager heavily intoxicated
The 14-year-old was finally arrested and the loot seized. However, the teenager could not be questioned at first, as an alcohol test showed that he was "heavily intoxicated". He is to be questioned in the course of Saturday. He will remain in police custody at least until then.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf