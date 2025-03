Diagonale: big screen for special women

This year's Graz Diagonale celebrates strong female film positions under the direction of Dominik Kamalzadeh and Claudia Slanar. The opening film "How to be Normal" by Florian Pochlatko follows the story of a young mentally ill woman played by up-and-coming star Luisa-Céline Gaffron. Pia Hierzegger makes her feature film debut with "Altweibersommer" about the friendship between three very different women. Evi Romen's "Happyland" about a musician who returns home, Alexandra Makarova's "Perla" about a Czech dissident and Marie Luise Lehner's debut "Wenn du Angst hast, nimmst du dein Herz in den Mund und lächelst" about a girl with a deaf mother are also intense portraits of women. Inge Maux will also be honored with the Grand Diagonale Acting Award.