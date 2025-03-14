90s fever
Automatically saved design
Pamela Anderson's jeans? Gwyneth Paltrow's cult dress? Millie Bobby Brown (21) snaps up the looks of 90s icons - and wears them during her press tour.
The "Stranger Things" actress goes for real vintage and doesn't just wear outfits inspired by the 90s - she wears the original pieces of the superstars of the time!
In the latest episode of the "Call Her Daddy Podcast", Millie revealed that the embellished jeans she wore during the interview actually belonged to Pamela Anderson (57). "I'm not lying," she revealed to host Alex Cooper. "She gave me these pants for the press tour - and they fit perfectly!"
Closet to borrow? No problem for Pam!
But that's not all: Anderson even sent Millie a whole clothes rack full of outfits for her promo tour for her new Netflix film "The Electric State"!
"The movie is set in the 90s, so I wanted my looks to be from that era. So I asked myself: Who were the biggest blondes of the 90s? And I thought: Pammy!"
Luckily, there's a secret connection between the two women - and Anderson was immediately on board: "Oh, just let me look in my closet," Brown recalled Pam's spontaneous reaction. The result? A whole treasure trove of timeless, wild and iconic outfits!
Paltrow can also be copied
But Pamela is not the only style queen who serves as a fashion role model for Millie. At the premiere of "The Electric State" in Madrid, she caused a stir with a very special dress: a transparent blue beaded dress by Giorgio Armani, combined with a silk scarf that fell casually around her arms. The highlight?
Gwyneth Paltrow wore this exact outfit to the "Shakespeare in Love" premiere in New York in 1998 - eight years before Millie was even born!
Vintage fashion with Hollywood glamor - Millie Bobby Brown brings back the 90s and shows that real style never goes out of fashion!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.