Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

90s fever

Automatically saved design

Nachrichten
14.03.2025 11:45

Pamela Anderson's jeans? Gwyneth Paltrow's cult dress? Millie Bobby Brown (21) snaps up the looks of 90s icons - and wears them during her press tour.

0 Kommentare

The "Stranger Things" actress goes for real vintage and doesn't just wear outfits inspired by the 90s - she wears the original pieces of the superstars of the time!

In the latest episode of the "Call Her Daddy Podcast", Millie revealed that the embellished jeans she wore during the interview actually belonged to Pamela Anderson (57). "I'm not lying," she revealed to host Alex Cooper. "She gave me these pants for the press tour - and they fit perfectly!"

Millie Bobbie Brown fits Pamela Anderson's jeans like a glove. (Bild: Call Her Daddy)
Millie Bobbie Brown fits Pamela Anderson's jeans like a glove.
(Bild: Call Her Daddy)

Closet to borrow? No problem for Pam!
But that's not all: Anderson even sent Millie a whole clothes rack full of outfits for her promo tour for her new Netflix film "The Electric State"!

"The movie is set in the 90s, so I wanted my looks to be from that era. So I asked myself: Who were the biggest blondes of the 90s? And I thought: Pammy!"

Luckily, there's a secret connection between the two women - and Anderson was immediately on board: "Oh, just let me look in my closet," Brown recalled Pam's spontaneous reaction. The result? A whole treasure trove of timeless, wild and iconic outfits!

Pamela Anderson sent her young colleague ... (Bild: Viennareport)
Pamela Anderson sent her young colleague ...
(Bild: Viennareport)
... lots of vintage pieces from her wardrobe. (Bild: Viennareport)
... lots of vintage pieces from her wardrobe.
(Bild: Viennareport)

Paltrow can also be copied
But Pamela is not the only style queen who serves as a fashion role model for Millie. At the premiere of "The Electric State" in Madrid, she caused a stir with a very special dress: a transparent blue beaded dress by Giorgio Armani, combined with a silk scarf that fell casually around her arms. The highlight?

Gwyneth Paltrow wore this exact outfit to the "Shakespeare in Love" premiere in New York in 1998 - eight years before Millie was even born!

Milliy Bobby Brown wears the dress by ... (Bild: Cordon Press / Action Press / picturedesk.com)
Milliy Bobby Brown wears the dress by ...
(Bild: Cordon Press / Action Press / picturedesk.com)
Gwyneth Paltrow. (Bild: Everett Collection / picturedesk.com)
Gwyneth Paltrow.
(Bild: Everett Collection / picturedesk.com)

Vintage fashion with Hollywood glamor - Millie Bobby Brown brings back the 90s and shows that real style never goes out of fashion! 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf