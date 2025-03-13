Knife boy: “Desperately wanted to go to prison”

It was a frightening scene that took place at Bregenz train station in the late afternoon of December 11 last year: Bored, the 15-year-old Bulgarian initially loitered by the overpass there. At around 5.30 p.m., when several travelers went up the stairs, he pulled out a knife and tried to stab a 20-year-old Syrian man several times in the upper body. The random victim initially manages to escape to the nearby bus station - but just 13 minutes later, the young man attacks his victim again with the knife and tries to ram the six-centimeter-long blade into his body. The 20-year-old was again able to fend off the knife attack. A short time later, the 15-year-old violent offender is arrested by the police and taken to Feldkirch prison.