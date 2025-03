“I must not be afraid of the voters”

"Krone": Politicians are traditionally among the most unpopular professions in Austria, why do you do this as a successful manager and even accept a loss of salary?

Willibald Ehrenhöfer: Honestly, it was never my plan to be a provincial councillor. Actually, there's no plausible reason for it, apart from the emotional one: I was able to enjoy a great school education, I was supported in my studies by the state and the student grant, and it's a beautiful country - that's why I wanted to give something back and take on responsibility.