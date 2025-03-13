Before his first season
“People are talking about six races that he has time for”
Has the duel been decided before it has even begun? Next weekend, the 20 Formula 1 drivers will start their engines again in Melbourne - but one of them could come to a standstill sooner than he would like.
It's no secret that Jack Doohan's Formula 1 start is under a bad star. The son of motor racing legend Mick Doohan will be starting his first season in the premier class this weekend, and will be under special scrutiny from boss Flavio Briatore.
If Doohan does not live up to expectations and underperforms, the air will become thin for the Australian. "Jack was not convincing in his first race in Abu Dhabi. We are currently talking about six races where he has to prove himself," said Dr. Helmut Marko in the "Krone" interview.
This would certainly open the door for sponsor magnet Franco Colapinto. It's nothing personal - just business!
The premier class is not always about the sport. It's much more often about money. With the departure of Sergio Pérez, Colapinto will be the only South American in Formula 1, which should bring considerable advantages for Alpine.
Although the Argentinian has put himself in a good light thanks to his short time at Williams, Renault also has a clear interest in the South American market. Should Colapinto get a chance at an F1 cockpit, he will also have to prove himself. "It's not just Colapinto, but also Paul Aron in the background. Aron was the fastest in the tests," adds Marko.
Not an easy task
Expectations are also high at Red Bull Racing. "With Arvid Lindblad, the next talent was already waiting in the wings," says Marko. Liam Lawson, who will drive alongside Max Verstappen, knows what is expected of him. "We have a lot of hope and confidence in Lawson that he will settle in quickly, although the start is difficult for him - he doesn't know Australia and China," says Marko.
However, this is not an unusual situation for Lawson, as his entry into Formula 1 was unexpected after Daniel Riccardo's accident in 2023. Being thrown in at the deep end is nothing new for the New Zealander.
