“People are talking about six races that he has time for”

Not an easy task

Expectations are also high at Red Bull Racing. "With Arvid Lindblad, the next talent was already waiting in the wings," says Marko. Liam Lawson, who will drive alongside Max Verstappen, knows what is expected of him. "We have a lot of hope and confidence in Lawson that he will settle in quickly, although the start is difficult for him - he doesn't know Australia and China," says Marko.