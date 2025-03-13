Series from Krone+
Maintenance, ex & child: everything you need to know
The partnership is over - parenthood lasts a lifetime. But love for the child alone is not enough: it needs the best possible care. But when it comes to financial matters, parents are often not on the same page. We took a look at the most common problems and their solutions with top Styrian lawyers.
The myth persists: but anyone who thinks that maintenance is automatically always paid by the father is mistaken. What really matters, what factors influence the amount of child maintenance? In the new major Krone+ series, we look at this as well as other pressing questions for those affected.
These include, for example:
- Can I ask for proof of what the child maintenance has actually been spent on?
- If I am unemployed, do I not have to pay anything?
- Does the parent who is liable for child maintenance have tax advantages?
- Does the new partner also have to pay for my children?
We have compiled the most important information and expert advice for you. Top lawyer Maria Kolar-Syrmas and trainee lawyer Johannes Musger from the Graz-based law firm FSKN GmbH are here to help. Be sure to read all parts of our series below!
Are you missing an important point in general? Do you have a general question on a specific topic? Please don't hesitate to let us know right here in the forum. We are happy to address points that are generally of interest to several of our readers.
