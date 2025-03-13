Now it’s clear: austerity measures will affect police music

This is the number of hours available to the bands for performances and rehearsals. According to the decree, a reduction of 20 percent is now planned. In addition, "no performances abroad" or otherwise only with "application and approval" are permitted, as stated in the decree approved on Monday, which according to the ministry has been valid "until further notice" since March. This means that the Styrian band's planned trip to a relevant festival in November is likely to fall victim to the austerity measures for the time being.