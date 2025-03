Rapid (almost) don’t care about the rain of millions today

Lazio Rome, Sporting Lisbon, Liège, Celtic Glasgow and Real Madrid - a selection of Rapids' opponents in the last 16 of the European Cup. From the last millennium. Famous names, great duels, green-white history. The last time Rapid reached an international quarter-final was in 1996, and later even the final. "Many of us weren't born then," nods veteran Louis Schaub. Who also wants to put Borac Banja Luka on his (hit) list today. Any home win will do after the 1:1 in Bosnia. "We have a historic opportunity and we want to seize it. We have to stay focused and know what's at stake."