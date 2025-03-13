Local mountain rescuers with record deployment hours

Preparation extremely important

In view of the numbers, mountain rescue once again appeals to mountaineers and recreational athletes to prepare tours well, to critically question their own knowledge and skills and, if necessary, to hire a professional mountain guide. It is also important to have rescue and search cost insurance for recreational accidents - which can also be taken out through the mountain rescue service - because one minute of flight time for an emergency helicopter costs more than 100 euros and the mountain rescue service also charges 505 euros per hour for a standard operation.