Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Ushering in a new era"

Australian man survives 100 days with an artificial heart

Nachrichten
12.03.2025 14:57

A man from Australia has become the first patient in the world to receive a completely artificial heart, enabling him to survive for over 100 days before successfully receiving a donor heart transplant. The operation is considered a major medical breakthrough, with researchers and doctors describing it as an "unqualified clinical success".

0 Kommentare

The BiVACOR total artificial heart was developed by Dr. Daniel Timms from Queensland. It is the world's first implantable rotary blood pump system that can completely replace a human heart. Using magnetic technology, it simulates the natural blood flow of a healthy heart.

Implant serves as a bridge
As the Guardian reported, the implant was designed for patients with severe bilateral heart failure, which is often caused by heart attacks or coronary heart disease. The implant serves as a bridge for patients waiting for a heart transplant, but in the long term there is hope that those affected will be able to live permanently with the artificial pump even without a donor organ.

Patient voluntarily opted for the procedure
The patient, a man in his 40s from New South Wales, suffered from severe heart failure and voluntarily opted for the implant. In November, the artificial heart was finally implanted in a six-hour operation at St. Vincent's Hospital in Sydney.

After several weeks in intensive care, the patient was discharged from hospital with the implant in February - a first in medical history. In March, a donor heart was finally found and successfully transplanted.

Cardiologist: "Will be a real alternative"
"It was a privilege to be part of this historic and groundbreaking medical advance," explained transplant surgeon Paul Jansz. "We have been working towards this moment for years and are immensely proud to be the first team in Australia to perform this procedure."

"This artificial heart heralds a new era for heart transplants - both in Australia and worldwide," said cardiologist Chris Hayward euphorically. "Within the next decade, it will be a real alternative for patients who have to wait too long for a donor heart or for whom no suitable donor organ is available."

Still nowhere near as functional as donor hearts
David Colquhoun from the University of Queensland also praised the technological progress. However, he warned that artificial hearts have not yet been able to function for nearly as long as donor hearts, which on average last over ten years (more than 3,000 days).

"This shows that there is still a long way to go before an artificial heart can be a complete alternative to transplantation," explained Colquhoun.

Hope for millions of heart patients
According to the Australian government, more than 23 million people worldwide suffer from heart failure, but only around 6000 receive a donor heart each year. The development of the BiVACOR artificial heart could be a solution to this problem and offer numerous patients a life-saving alternative.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Stephan Brodicky
Stephan Brodicky
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf