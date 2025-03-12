Putin’s financial crisis could prevent ceasefire

The USA would have to explain the details. A telephone call between Putin and US President Donald Trump could also be organized quickly. Only then would it be possible to say how Russia would react to the proposal. This only gives limited cause for hope. An initial phone call between the two presidents in mid-February marked the starting point of the transatlantic estrangement between the USA and Europe. Rubio wants to make contact with Russian government representatives "today". The chief diplomat already made it clear on Tuesday that the proposed deal should put Russia's willingness to negotiate to the test.