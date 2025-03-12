What holidaymakers can expect
Lignano cracks down on excesses at Whitsun
Lignano Sabbiadoro, the popular northern Italian seaside destination for Austrian holidaymakers, has announced clear measures to prevent excesses by young visitors during the upcoming Whitsun weekend. From June 5 to 9, the coastal town will introduce a series of restrictions to curb the party culture and ensure a quiet stay.
Mayor Laura Giorgi explained that the sale of alcoholic beverages in bottles and cans will be restricted in future. There will be a particular focus on sales after certain times to prevent parties and excesses. Music will also be kept in check in the evenings - after midnight there will be no more loud sounds, except of course for concerts and DJ sets.
More order and less chaos
"We have learned from last year's experiences and are now implementing targeted measures," says Giorgi. The planned changes, which set a clear course towards more order and less chaos, were presented at a meeting of the Safety and Public Order Committee. Among other things, bars in Lignano will not be allowed to stay open longer than 2 a.m. and stores will have to close by 1 a.m. at the latest. Another novelty: swimming is prohibited on the beach from 8 pm. The authorities are going even further and imposing a ban on bivouacking in the entire city area.
Measures already successful last year
The mayor emphasized that such measures were already successful last year. "With the increased controls before and during the summer months, we were able to drive away people with illegal intentions and enable tourists to enjoy a peaceful and pleasant vacation experience," explained Giorgi.
Emergency service available around the clock
In addition to the security measures, the emergency service will be available around the clock from Easter at weekends and from May 1st to ensure the health and well-being of guests. Medical assistance for tourists will also be supported by specialized services. German-speaking police officers from South Tyrol, dog units from Trento and Carinthian officials will be on hand to ensure that everything runs smoothly.
Measures for the Whitsun weekend:
- Ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages in bottles and cans with time restrictions.
- Pubs open until max. stores until max. 1 am. Music only until midnight (exception: concerts/DJ sets).
- No swimming on the beach from Biwiakier ban in the entire city area.
- Increased police presence with officers from South Tyrol, Trento and Carinthia.
- Emergency service from Easter on weekends, around the clock from May 1 to September 15.
- Information campaign for Austrian tourists.
In cooperation with Austrian tourists, an information campaign will also be launched to draw attention to the new regulations. Over 20,000 Austrian guests are expected in Lignano at Whitsun, and the town wants to use the new rules to improve the quality of life of residents and vacationers and promote more sustainable tourism.
Citizens ripe for change
The measures were initiated by a petition from the "Stop the neglect during the Whitsun celebrations" committee. In June last year, 1546 citizens of Lignano signed the petition, urgently asking for change to get mass tourism under control.
"We want to keep Lignano an attractive and safe destination for all tourists," said the mayor. However, the abuse of strength and alcohol should also be a thing of the past in future - even if Austrian guests would certainly like to enjoy a party or two in sunny Italy.
