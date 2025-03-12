Lignano cracks down on excesses at Whitsun

More order and less chaos

"We have learned from last year's experiences and are now implementing targeted measures," says Giorgi. The planned changes, which set a clear course towards more order and less chaos, were presented at a meeting of the Safety and Public Order Committee. Among other things, bars in Lignano will not be allowed to stay open longer than 2 a.m. and stores will have to close by 1 a.m. at the latest. Another novelty: swimming is prohibited on the beach from 8 pm. The authorities are going even further and imposing a ban on bivouacking in the entire city area.