New plans
Demolition! The forgotten indoor swimming pool in Oberwart
Only very few people know that Oberwart once had an indoor swimming pool. Now this piece of contemporary history is being demolished. The area is to be unsealed.
55 years ago, the idea of building an indoor swimming pool with sauna was first mooted in Oberwart. Today, very few of the approximately 8,000 inhabitants can remember that this actually once existed next to today's outdoor pool. At present, the project would probably also be classified as a building sin. The construction of the indoor pool, which opened in 1973, cost just under twelve million schillings. Due to many technical problems and low capacity utilization, it was closed again in 1984. However, the sauna area and the canteen remained in operation.
However, the city showed common sense, responsibility and sustainability when it came to the subsequent use of the indoor pool. A discount supermarket was housed there until 2017. Today, the building is empty, as a new market has been built a few meters away - not very sustainable, but in line with the trend.
Heavy construction machinery is currently setting the tone on the site next to the Oberwart outdoor pool. A few days ago, demolition work began on the sauna, the former indoor pool and the pool café, which opened in 1973. In the meantime, only a pile of stones remains as a reminder of the town's history.
Plan B, because plan A didn't work out
The fact that the demolition is taking place before the upcoming bathing season is currently astonishing many people. "It is Plan B that we are implementing," explains Mayor Georg Rosner, "because the sauna no longer meets modern standards and the premises of the pool café also require extensive adaptation in order to continue operating as a restaurant."
In addition, the search for a new operator has been unsuccessful. However, in order to guarantee catering operations during the coming bathing season and because money for a new building is scarce, the idea of a container solution was born. "Snacks and drinks will be available there," says the city boss.
City relies on surface unsealing
By the start of the season, the area where the former indoor swimming pool and the future supermarket stood is also to be unsealed. "Our plan here is to enlarge the sunbathing lawn, possibly create additional sports facilities and, above all, plant more trees to provide shade," explains the town manager. However, the temporary catering facility in the container will not remain a permanent solution at the Oberwart outdoor pool. "We are still interested in finding an operator for a new canteen. Of course, the concept has to be right, as does the financing," says Rosner.
