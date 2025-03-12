Demolition! The forgotten indoor swimming pool in Oberwart

City relies on surface unsealing

By the start of the season, the area where the former indoor swimming pool and the future supermarket stood is also to be unsealed. "Our plan here is to enlarge the sunbathing lawn, possibly create additional sports facilities and, above all, plant more trees to provide shade," explains the town manager. However, the temporary catering facility in the container will not remain a permanent solution at the Oberwart outdoor pool. "We are still interested in finding an operator for a new canteen. Of course, the concept has to be right, as does the financing," says Rosner.