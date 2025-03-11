Indian cities have the dirtiest air

Only seven countries meet WHO limit value

According to the report, only seven of the countries surveyed meet the WHO limit of five micrograms per cubic meter. These are Estonia, Iceland, Australia, New Zealand and the Caribbean states of the Bahamas, Grenada and Barbados. Of the cities surveyed, 17 percent meet the standard. Vienna with its inner city was ranked 3587th out of 8954 metropolitan areas, which puts it roughly in the upper average.