New analysis shows:
Indian cities have the dirtiest air
Indian cities have the worst air pollution in the world. This is according to the World Air Quality Report for 2024, which the Swiss company IQAir published on Tuesday. According to the report, Bymihat in eastern India takes the inglorious first place.
The national average for particulate matter pollution in India is ten times the limit value recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). Last year, the average was 50.6 micrograms per cubic meter. India is home to 14 of the 20 conurbations worldwide that are most polluted with dangerous PM2.5 particulate matter. According to the IQAir report, this is mainly due to road traffic, the burning of agricultural land, waste and industrial emissions.
In Chad in Central Africa, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, however, the national situation is even worse. In Chad, the high value is partly due to the dust from the huge Bodélé depression.
Only seven countries meet WHO limit value
According to the report, only seven of the countries surveyed meet the WHO limit of five micrograms per cubic meter. These are Estonia, Iceland, Australia, New Zealand and the Caribbean states of the Bahamas, Grenada and Barbados. Of the cities surveyed, 17 percent meet the standard. Vienna with its inner city was ranked 3587th out of 8954 metropolitan areas, which puts it roughly in the upper average.
Fine dust particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5), which is roughly the diameter of a human hair, penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream. This can cause lung and heart disease. According to the "State of Global Air 2024" report by the US Health Effects Institute and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, air pollution was the greatest environmental risk to human health in 2021. At the time, it led to 8.1 million premature deaths worldwide.
For the report, IQAir analyzed data from more than 40,000 monitoring stations in 138 countries and territories.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
