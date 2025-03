Cold and hot for the 99ers in a crazy series

"Our 3:1 lead in the series is not reassuring. It's reassuring for Salzburg. Only when you've won the fourth game is it like that for me," says Sam Antonitsch clearly. One win still separates his Graz ice hockey cracks from the semi-finals. In the best case scenario, this should be achieved on Tuesday (19:15) in Linz. "It's very close. It's not easy to play against the Black Wings because they know exactly how to shoot towards the goal. And they have a great crowd."