What you could buy with Elon Musk’s billions

The gap between rich and poor is growing. Jan van Aken, leader of the Left Party in Germany, which has just achieved a surprise success in the federal elections there with just under nine percent, is therefore not only loudly calling for "Tax the Rich" on his T-shirt. Others go one step further and, in times of growing inequality, propagate the slogan "Eat the rich", which dates back to the French Revolution. If they have no bread, let the rich eat it.