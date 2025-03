Alcohol, drugs and suicidal thoughts

Emmanuel Eboué

The Ivorian was considered one of the best right-backs in the Premier League for years and was one of the absolute top performers at Arsenal London under Arsène Wenger between 2005 and 2011. However, Emmanuel Eboué was left with none of the millions he earned. When he was suspended in the summer of 2015, things went downhill for the former star kicker. Because he had not paid his advisor, he was banned by FIFA for a year and a half. During this time, Eboue squandered tens of millions - and ended up with nothing.