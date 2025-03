14th win in a row for NBA leaders Cleveland

The Western Conference leaders Oklahoma City Thunder kept within touching distance of the Cavaliers with a 127:103 home win over the Denver Nuggets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored another 40 points in the Thunder's seventh win in a row and added to his case for being voted the most valuable player of the season. His rival Nikola Jokic scored 24 points for the Nuggets. The Minnesota Timberwolves, on the other hand, landed their fifth success in a row in a high-scoring game with a 141:124 win at home against the San Antonio Spurs.