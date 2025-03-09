Safe taken
Crooks on a nocturnal raid on world champion
Shrove Tuesday ended up being anything but fun for cocktail world champion Stefan Haneder from Sankt Oswald near Freistadt. A duo was on the prowl in his house during the night. He posted a video of the crime on his Facebook page and is hoping for tips from the public.
"When I got home in the morning, I immediately saw the mess on the shelves in the office and that the safe bolted to the wall was gone," says Stefan Haneder, cocktail world champion from Sankt Oswald near Freistadt. A burglar duo entered his house via the bathroom window on Shrove Tuesday. Nobody was at home at the time.
Gloves and protective suit
At 11.42 p.m., the two men appeared on the surveillance camera that Haneder had installed in his office and then headed straight for the safe. "It must have been very well planned, they weren't interested in anything else. The perpetrators were wearing gloves and a protective suit. Nevertheless, you can make out facial features on the video," says Haneder. Using a crowbar, they were able to tear the safe from its anchoring within a few minutes, after which they fled across a neighboring property.
Since the perpetrators had proceeded in such a targeted manner, Haneder does not want to rule out the possibility that they had been in the house before. In any case, the police have secured all the evidence and the investigation is ongoing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.