Crooks on a nocturnal raid on world champion

Gloves and protective suit

At 11.42 p.m., the two men appeared on the surveillance camera that Haneder had installed in his office and then headed straight for the safe. "It must have been very well planned, they weren't interested in anything else. The perpetrators were wearing gloves and a protective suit. Nevertheless, you can make out facial features on the video," says Haneder. Using a crowbar, they were able to tear the safe from its anchoring within a few minutes, after which they fled across a neighboring property.