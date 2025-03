Why the Streif celebrated on Women’s Day

Michael Huber, President of the Kitzbühel Ski Club, broke off in the middle of her speech, fighting against the emotions that were watering on the surface: "I have to stop now, otherwise" Of course, it wasn't planned that way. Nobody thought that March 8 would be Women's Day when the European Cup competition calendar was drawn up - and yet everyone was beaming with sunshine on the day, because it was precisely on this day that women returned to the world's most famous ski slope after a whopping 64 years.