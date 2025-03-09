Old joinery offers space for new development

Revitalized site with good connections

The 19th century business has long since moved away from the center of Melk - not far from the monastery, the Western Railway and the Western Motorway. However, the historic site still exists and has provided space for the cultural scene for many years. In addition to the Kulturwerkstatt, there is now also the "Kinderkosmos Handwerk", which brings traditional crafts closer to children, a coworking space, an afterwork bar and an environmentally friendly hostel. The family quarter offers everything from yoga courses, meditation and massages to lectures, workshops and advice, as well as special offers for pregnant women, babies and children.