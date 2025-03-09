Sensible revival
Old joinery offers space for new development
The "prototype" is already up and running. Now the big brainstorming session for intelligent and socially friendly revitalization is starting, which should also serve as a model for the revitalization of dying town centers in rural areas. Innovative ideas are being developed within historic walls.
What is the most sensible way to counteract the dying town centers in Lower Austria? Lukas Fürst, who has been working on the Melk joinery project for four years, is also asking himself this question.
Revitalized site with good connections
The 19th century business has long since moved away from the center of Melk - not far from the monastery, the Western Railway and the Western Motorway. However, the historic site still exists and has provided space for the cultural scene for many years. In addition to the Kulturwerkstatt, there is now also the "Kinderkosmos Handwerk", which brings traditional crafts closer to children, a coworking space, an afterwork bar and an environmentally friendly hostel. The family quarter offers everything from yoga courses, meditation and massages to lectures, workshops and advice, as well as special offers for pregnant women, babies and children.
With the Melk joinery, we show how urban impulses can be used to make rural areas more attractive. Our aim is to create a climate-neutral district that is also socially relevant.
Lukas Fürst will ein nachhaltiges Entwicklungskonzept kreieren
Bild: Tischlerei Melk
Students and citizens are brought on board
Now the "prototype" is about to undergo further conversion. 40 Boku students were also on site to learn about the topic of "circular construction" and contribute ideas. In addition, 1000 invitations were sent to people in the region to find 50 co-thinkers and co-developers. Anyone who wants to find out more about the project is invited to the open day on May 17.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.