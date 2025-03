These athletes became world-famous criminals

Drug trafficking, especially with cocaine, and even murders are said to be the responsibility of Ryan James Wedding. The FBI is therefore searching for the ex-snowboarder at full speed. He took part in the 2002 Olympic Games in Salt Lake City, won bronze at the 1999 Junior World Championships on the Seiser Alm and silver in the parallel giant slalom on the Nassfeld in 2001. Most recently he is said to have lived in Mexico and in 2010 he was sentenced to four years in prison for drug trafficking.