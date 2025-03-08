Low voter turnout: Will 30% be cracked?

Complex system, controversial result

On March 12 and 13, 38,670 eligible voters in Carinthia will have the opportunity to cast their votes - some of them more than once if their company is a member of several trade groups. A fact that is also a source of criticism. "Of course, it would be interesting to see what the result would look like if every business had just one vote, even if there were more trades," explains WK Vice-President Fredy Trey, Social Democratic Business Association (SWV).